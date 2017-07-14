The Los Alamos nuclear fiasco. Kelley Vlahos reports on the dangers of outsourcing some of the management of LANL to the Bechtel Corporation.

There is no diplomacy with North Korea. Jason Ditz explains how U.S. diplomatic efforts involving North Korea “are carried out half-heartedly, with an explicit eye toward failure.”

Are cheetahs back in Turkmenistan? Casey Michel reports on the possibility that cheetahs have returned to the Central Asian country.

The Tories must find a new PM before October. Iain Martin makes the case for dumping Theresa May.