U.S. questions detainees in Yemen prisons rife with torture. The AP reports on possible U.S. complicity in torture carried out by UAE forces in Yemen.

Trump panders on Cuba. Doug Bandow criticizes Trump’s partial reversal of the opening to Cuba.

The new Saudi heir is a dangerous man. Leonid Bershidsky sounds the alarm about Mohammed bin Salman.

Instability and Salman’s power play. Paul Pillar warns that elevating Mohammed bin Salman threatens to destabilize both the region and the Saudi government.