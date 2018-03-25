“I’m going to start off by putting this price tag right here as a reminder for you guys to know how much Marco Rubio took for every student’s life in Florida,” Parkland survivor David Hogg says at #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/i54QSygI4C — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 24, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That is the horrifying moment that the anti-gun movement lost the chance of ever winning me over. David Hogg is emerging as a skinny young Robespierre, so filled with righteousness and certainty, and stone-cold purity. I have no problem at all with him criticizing Marco Rubio or any other lawmaker, and criticizing them strongly. But what that kid said goes way beyond that. And he’s being cheered on by adults who know better, but who find him useful. What a disgusting little creep David Hogg is — but not as disgusting as the grown-ups who are using him for their own cause.

More of the inspiring oratory of Young Master Hogg here.

UPDATE:

I ask you to imagine a teenager saying that [insert literally any f*cking Democratic senator] put a “price tag” on tens of millions of dead babies because they sold out to Planned Parenthood. How many of these people would bleat “OMG demagogue!”? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The inability of people to understand their team’s tactics and rhetoric also suck is why this country is in such shitty shape. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js