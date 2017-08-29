The above tweet by a leading liberal Evangelical is why the Nashville Statement is necessary. There is nothing new in the Statement. It is basic orthodox Christian theology on sexuality and gender — the sort of thing relatively few Christians would have challenged until recent years. A Southern Baptist theologian who signed the document and helped produce it tweets:

This is exactly right. Here is a subsequent tweet from Hatmaker:

This is what happens when you theologize guided by nothing but emotion. This is not Christianity. This is Moralistic Therapeutic Deism. Don’t misunderstand: theology does not stand abstractly apart from the world. You would have to have a heart of stone not to contemplate the lived experiences of people with doctrines. But you would have to have a head of pudding to think you could dismiss very clear and deep Biblical anthropology and moral teaching about sex and sexuality, to say nothing of the consistent witness of the Church from its founding until pretty much the day before yesterday.

You might recall my writing earlier this year about a speech I gave at a conservative Evangelical college, about The Benedict Option. A young woman in the audience asked me why “practices” are important in Christian living, and why it’s insufficient “to love Jesus with all our hearts, as I was taught growing up.” I explained that emotion alone is a poor guide to faithfulness and obedience. If we only follow our hearts, we will lose the Way. After the speech, a professor told me that nearly all of the Christian students reason (“reason”) in the fashion of this student. They are completely defenseless before claims that Biblically orthodox Christianity is “mean”.

Two years ago, the Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore penned an essay for First Things, titled “Evangelicals Won’t Cave.” In it, he wrote:

Now that the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case has nationalized same-sex marriage, America’s last hold-outs, conservative Evangelical Protestants, will eventually, we’re told, stop worrying and learn to love, or at least accept, the sexual revolution. As Americans grow more accustomed to redefined concepts of marriage and family, Evangelicals will convert to the new understanding and update their theologies to suit. This is not going to happen. The revolution will not be televangelized.

More:

But however confident and complacent are these helpers, they can’t change the fact that the Evangelical cave-in on sexual ethics is just not going to happen. There is no evidence for it, and no push among Evangelicals to start it. In order to understand this, one has to know two things about Evangelicals. One, Evangelical Protestants are “catholic” in their connection to the broader, global Body of Christ and to two millennia of creedal teaching; and two, Evangelicals are defined by distinctive markers of doctrine and practice. The factors that make Evangelicals the same as all other Christians, as well as the distinctive doctrines and practices that set us apart, both work against an Evangelical accommodation to the sexual revolution.

I wonder if Dr. Moore — a signer of the Nashville Statement — would say the same thing today. A Pew survey earlier this year found a profound generational divide among white Evangelicals regarding homosexuality. Excerpt from the Washington Post account:

Just a decade ago, the gap between younger evangelicals and older evangelicals on the issue was not wide, according to the Pew Research Center. But a new survey suggests that the generational divide has grown much wider, with about half of evangelicals born after 1964 now favoring gay marriage.

According to Pew, 47 percent of Generation X/millennial evangelicals (those born after 1964) favor gay marriage, compared with 26 percent of boomer and older evangelicals (those born between 1928 and 1964).

But there’s a wrinkle:

Some evangelicals believe there’s a difference between supporting gay marriage as a public policy matter and gay marriage as sanctioned by churches. A large majority of white evangelicals (including younger generations) continue to see homosexual relations as morally wrong, according to the General Social Survey.

The 2016 survey found 75 percent of white evangelicals saying homosexual sexual relations are always or nearly always wrong. That number is down from 82 percent in 1996 and 90 percent in 1987. The survey does not show a large generational gap, however. In 2014-2016 surveys, 70 percent of Generation X/millennial white evangelicals said same-sex sexual relations are nearly always or always wrong, compared to 81 percent of baby boomers/older generations.

I understand the distinction being made here, but I don’t see how “personally opposed, but” can stand over time, given the rapidity of cultural change, and the severe sanctions, social and legal, that will be inflicted on religious believers who dissent from this ideology. And you’d have to be a fool to believe that if Biblical orthodoxy on sexual matters becomes optional within the church, that heterodox Christians like Hatmaker would tolerate the orthodox. After all, why would you put up with those who believe in doctrines that cause “suffering, rejection, shame, and despair”?

This really is a bright red line — and it’s far more important than many conservative Christians understand. If the Church surrenders on this issue, it will abandon more than its members understand. As I write in The Benedict Option:

Early Christianity’s sexual teaching does not only come from the words of Christ and the Apostle Paul; more broadly, it emerges from the Bible’s anthropology. The human being bears the image of God, however tarnished by sin, and is the pinnacle of an order created and imbued with meaning by God.

In that order, man has a purpose. He is meant for something, to achieve certain ends. When Paul warned the Christians of Corinth that having sex with a prostitute meant that they were joining Jesus Christ to that prostitute, he was not speaking metaphorically. Because we belong to Christ as a unity of body, mind, and soul, how we use the body and the mind sexually is a very big deal.

Anything we do that falls short of perfect harmony with the will of God is sin. Sin is not merely rule breaking but failing to live in accord with the structure of reality itself.

The Christian who lives in reality will not join his body to another’s outside the order God gives us. That means no sex outside the covenant through which a man and a woman seal their love exclusively through Christ. In orthodox Christian teaching, the two really do become “one flesh” in a way that transcends the symbolic.

If sex is made holy through the marriage covenant, then sex within marriage is an icon of Christ’s relationship with His people, the church. It reveals the miraculous, life-giving power of spiritual communion, which occurs when a man and a woman—and only a man and a woman—give themselves to each other. That marriage could be unsexed is a total novelty in the Christian theological tradition.

“The significance of sexual difference has never before been contingent upon a creature’s preferences, or upon whether or not God gave it episodically to a particular creature to have certain preferences,” writes Catholic theologian Christopher Roberts. He goes on to say that for Christians, the meaning of sexuality has always depended on its relationship to the created order and to eschatology—the ultimate end of man.

“As was particularly clear, perhaps for the first time in Luther, the fact of a sexually differentiated creation is reckoned to human beings as a piece of information from God about who and what it meant to be human,” writes Roberts.

Contrary to modern gender theory, the question is not Are we men or women? but How are we to be male and female together? The legitimacy of our sexual desire is limited by the givenness of nature. The facts of our biology are not incidental to our personhood. Marriage has to be sexually complementary because only the male-female pair mirrors the generativity of the divine order. “Male and female he made them,” says Genesis, revealing that complementarity is written into the nature of reality.

Easy divorce stretches the sacred bond of matrimony to the breaking point, but it does not deny complementarity. Gay marriage does. Similarly, transgenderism doesn’t merely bend but breaks the biological and metaphysical reality of male and female. Everything in this debate (and many others between traditional Christianity and modernity) turns on how we answer the question: Is the natural world and its limits a given, or are we free to do with it whatever we desire?

What these pastors, theologians, and Evangelical leaders have done is hugely important. So much is at stake! But it is only a start — and the laity cannot leave these leaders standing alone. The challenge Christians face to Biblical orthodoxy is overwhelming — and heterodox Evangelicals have a hurricane-force wind at their backs. For example, when our children are going to schools — public, private, and yes, even religious — in which their peers enthusiastically endorse homosexuality and gender ideology, we cannot realistically expect them to embrace fidelity? Again, from The Benedict Option:

Peer pressure really begins to happen in middle childhood. Psychology researcher Judith Rich Harris, in her classic book The Nurture Assumption, says that kids at that age model their own behavior around their peer group’s. Writes Harris, “The new behaviors become habitual—internalized, if you will—and eventually become part of the public personality. The public personality is the one that a child adopts when he or she is not at home. It is the one that will develop into the adult personality.”

Harris points to the example of immigrants and their children. Study after study shows that no matter how strong the home culture, first-generation offspring almost always conform to the values of the broader culture. “The old culture is lost in a single generation,” she writes. “Cultures are not passed on from parents to children; the children of immigrant parents adopt the culture of their peers.”

It is not enough to think orthodox thoughts. We have to make our churches, our families, and our Christian schools places where a countercultural Christian orthodoxy is lived out and embedded in the practices of daily life. It is not remotely enough to say “thou shalt not,” not today. Young Christians — and even not so young Christians — need the bigger picture of why male and female matter so much, and why traditional marriage is inseparable from orthodox Christianity. You cannot excise these things from the Christian religion without it collapsing, in part (but not wholly) because the theological contortions one has to do to justify these things so radically opposed to the Bible’s revelation fatally compromises its authority.

Abandoning Christian sexual orthodoxy is the Prosperity Gospel of the Religious Left. In the US, majorities of Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, and Mainline Protestant Christians have embraced heterodoxy on this vital issue. Evangelicals are still holding — for now. This tweet below is correct — and not just for Evangelical pastors:

UPDATE: Here is liberal Lutheran (ELCA) pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber, with a point-by-point denial of the Nashville Statement. It really is a different religion. Be thankful for the clarity, at least.

UPDATE.2: Look, I’m not going to post liberal trolling. If you have a substantive critical comment to make from the left, fine, make it and I’ll approve it. Griping about Trump, or engaging in whataboutism, is not going to be published.

  1. Anna Duarte says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    If that’s the standard, you’ve already lost…the Nashville standard will just ratify the loss more quickly.

    If not living according to the Nashville Statement means not being a Christian…Then almost no one is Christian anymore.

  2. Pat says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    You keep saying MTD as if it’s a bad thing, but we’ve been around on that. I do have to agree with part of the last tweet. People deserve clarity about what a church expects them to believe, so they can make informed choices about whether to join it.

    (Holy carp, your captcha made me answer nine different pages of photos before it would admit I was human. Does it know something I don’t?)

  3. Thomas L. Knapp says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    “Biblical orthodoxy” is such a funny way of saying “the parts I like, and no others.”

  4. Eliana says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The Nashville Statement is of course perfectly consistent with traditional Christian teaching.

    And it was much easier for that teaching to be accepted
    widely, nearly universally with little disagreement, in a time when the stories of gay people/transgender people, etc. were publicly heard very little, if at all.

    Because they were heard so little in public, such stories were generally believed to be pretty uncommon and so quite easy for the majority of people to disregard.

    But when the stories of such people and of their families and friends started to be heard more openly and more widely, it became harder and harder for the majority of people simply to dismiss those stories and to dismiss people who told those stories so easily.

    And that’s when things became more complicated for people who advocate the traditional viewpoints on these issues.

    The stories of lived experiences, particularly the kinds of stories that Hatmaker references, became vivid in many people’s minds.

    And the majority of people also began to understand that such stories are much more common than had been realized or acknowledged previously.

    So the focus of public attention was shifted from
    the normality, if you will, of what was long accepted religious doctrine as well as public law and common practice, to the intense drama of personal narrative, of personal experience.

    This had already happened earlier with a change of focus on the matter of children born out-of-wedlock, which had always been considered to be a shameful matter that both the children and their parents needed to
    hide in order to be thought of as respectable, decent, unremarkable and ordinary.

    That, of course, could put a heavy emotional burden on the children in particular.

    Some people started to see that burden as wrong, as harmful, when applied both to the children and to their
    (often) very young mothers, who might not be very long past childhood themselves.

    So the public schools started to institute classes designed for such young mothers, etc., where previously there had been no such thing available.

    And when the big weight of public shame was gradually lifted over the course of a two or three decades, out-of-wedlock children being raised by their birth parents and acknowledged as such became much more widespread.

    It was based on developing public narratives that down-graded shame and ostracism.

    The fact is that shame, ostracism, marginalization and public law have always played quite hefty roles in ensuring general public acceptance of religious doctrine on these issues.

    So the question is really, it seems to me, anyway, what happens when the power of shame, ostracization and marginalization have been removed. That’s the place where society is right now.

    Many people are at a loss as to how such doctrine can be implemented or used or managed or defended in real life, among a plethora of strong personal narratives.

    We might say that the attention to such personal narratives is a worthless exercise in
    Moralistic Therapeutic Deism.

    But that doesn’t mean that many people will not pay attention to such narratives and will not relate emotionally to them.

    This is the situation.

  5. Siarlys Jenkins says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    I am a self-described heterodox Christian. I don’t believe a whole lot is prescribed in such detail that anyone can say with integrity, “This is most certainly true.” But that goes for the pompously vapid tweets from Hatmaker as much as any other doctrine.

    It may, or may not, be true that homosexual acts and homosexual couples are in some sense sinful. But it is in no way certain that these are fully consonant with Christian teaching, any more than it is certain that all active practicing coupled or promiscuous homosexuals will burn in hell for eternity. (Which, not incidentally, the Nashville Statement does not affirm).

    The Nashville Statement is important, useful, and to at least some extent valid, because it affirms, these points of theology have a valid place in the body of Christ, and are not to be summarily written off just because some people feel badly about them.

    Some may respond with suffering, a sense of rejection, shame, or despair. But, the full content of the statement does not inflict any of these emotions inevitably. A diagnosis of AIDS, chlamydia, cystic fibrosis, ALS, may also inflict some of these emotions, but the diagnosis is no less valid. Then, those of compassion and good will reach out to assuage the shame or despair, without denying that the illness is real.

    Whether homosexuality, or transexuality, are in fact illnesses, is a matter reasonable people of good will may differ about. But the position stated is not out of the question, except for those who prefer burying their heads in the sand to looking at life in all its inconvenient complexity.

    The people who wrote this statement believe it to be true — and people who feel homosexual attraction can also believe it, although many do not, and do not have to. Similarly, I sometimes remind my fellow pro-choice citizens that those who express pro-life convictions believe abortion to be murder. I disagree, but we can’t even have a conversation if we don’t recognize the sincerity of that belief.

  6. William Tighe says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Since “Evangelicals” have largely caved in over women’s ordination, it is inevitable that they will do so over homosexual marriage.

  7. Charles Cosimano says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    My predition? They will learn to be ignored, not only by the broader culture, but also by their own memberships.

    Remember, there is this bizarre custom in Christianity where the self-appointed leaders gather and make statements. There was a time when such things mattered but that time is long past. They don’t have to power to make it stick so this will be ignored and forgotten. The words of leaders are as the squeaking of mice.

    The Council of Nicea, were it to be held now, would be banished in laughter. This will survive no better and have no impact at all on how the average Evangelical believer lives or thinks.

    As far as the broader culture? There is no need to even think about it. It is good for another laugh at the “crazy fundamentalists” and that is about it as far as everyone else is concerned.

    What this means is that as far as any real impact, this is not important because it will have no impact, real or even imagined. They might as well be railing against reading novels and dancing or, gasp!, playing cards.

  8. Edward Hamilton says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Hatmaker in 2012: We need civil, respectful dialogue that includes voices from both sides — serious arguments, not short and trite denunciations on social media. “Real conversations between reasonable, considerate, living people… No need to shoot digital missives across an invisible bow.”

    Hatmaker in 2017: See above.

    It never ceases to amaze me how unstable and ephemeral the centrist position on SOGI stuff keeps proving to be. Anyone asking for dialogue now is pretty much guaranteed within a few years to be telling the trad side to shut up and go away forever.

  9. Ken says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Having just written about not judging disagreement as sinful, I should practice the humility I preach. But even though I’m liberal on homosexuality, I’ve always had a hard time not thinking the conservatives-are-mean-about-sex argument is willfully stupid. There are reasons faithful Christians can differ from orthodoxy in regards to sexuality, but how can one not see that the conservative line is, on the face of it, the obvious one?

  10. lancelot lamar says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Of course Jen Hatmaker has it exactly backward.

    The fruit of apostasy from God and His truth is, and always has been, “suffering, rejection, shame and despair.”

    The fruit of orthodoxy is, and always has been faith, hope, and love, and the only true freedom, freedom from self and worldly desires.

    Jen is condemning those who believe as she does to the hell of being dominated by sin and self, of never having true freedom in Christ. Her apostasy means great hurt and damage, great suffering and despair, not only to her soul, but to the souls of all who are deceived by her. I hope she repents not only for her sake, but for all those she influences.

  11. Anastasios says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    All intellectually interesting, but beside the point. Sure, lots of people don’t believe in traditional Christian anthropology, even while identifying as Christian. But the heart of the matter is that they also don’t believe in God, not at least as you seem to believe in God. Without God, all the anthropology is pretty much eyewash, easily dismissed as a mixture of emotionally motivated bigotry and unreflective inertia.

    And make no mistake, God is dead for most mainline Protestants, a healthy percentage of Catholics and Orthodox, and not a few evangelicals. Blame nominalism, or the Enlightenment, or Protestants, or science, or the World Wars, or the Holocaust, or the sexual revolution, or all or none. But the God to whom you appeal is as dead to most Americans as yesterday’s pork chop. Maybe he always was. As Neil Gaiman has observed, America isn’t much of a place for gods, not at least the kind that rule rather than serve.

    So, draw red lines around gender and sexuality if you wish. Draw red lines around lots of other things if you so desire. Proclaim the necessity of liturgy and sacred community, trinitarian ontology and mystical theosis, immanence and telos. But until and unless God comes back to life, you are only engaged in championship dead horse beating.

    I know, you aren’t trying to change the world, only build a durable community of true belief. Lots of luck unless God returns. Until then, the foundations of any community of belief will constantly crumble. How can they do otherwise, resting as they do, in the perception of so many, on a decaying corpse?

  12. Curmudgeon-in-Mordor says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    What the Church has to reintroduce is the concept of excommunication. If there is no repentance and no attempts to refrain from the sin of unBiblical sexual relations are made, or if the sinner denies that they are in sin at all; they have no place in the Church and should go elsewhere for their validation. They need to be told that Christianity is not for them now, but if they repent their sinful ways they can be allowed back. If that means that the Church has far fewer members, well, it originally started with only 12. God grants mercy and grace to those who repent, not to those who deny sin in the first place.

  13. Jonathan says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    So dismal. That statement you lead with, Hatmaker’s, is or implies blasphemy and idolatry. It sets up sexuality as something beyond redemption. It would be hard to come up with fourteen more ancient and widely agreed upon points of Christian anthropology and theology than the articles of the Nasheville Statement. And yet here we are.

  14. James Bradshaw says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    ‘That marriage could be unsexed is a total novelty in the Christian theological tradition.”

    There are some celibate marriages (known as “Josephite” marriages by the Catholic church). Sometimes it is done out of necessity due to health conditions, but it has also been a chosen way of life for those who believe that celibacy is a higher calling and a truer path to sanctity.

  15. Devinicus says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Max Weber’s famous book The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism identified what Weber thought was the spiritual, psychological, moral foundation of the Anglo-America that produced capitalism. This is what he means by “ethic” here, a society’s ethos.

    The United States is a long, long way from that Protestant ethic of rationalized labor in a calling. Our contemporary ethic is a deeply therapeutic one. Freud has displaced Calvin. Work has given way to self-worth.

    Christians today are salmon trying to swim up a very fast-rushing cultural river. The normalization of homosexuality is simply one facet of a much broader therapeutic ethic which has conquered entertainment, education, the academy, and business.

    In America, the therapeutic ethic is the Christian’s true enemy.

  16. Old West says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    If Hatmaker’s weasely rhetoric hadn’t proven to be so dismayingly effective over the last half-century when used by religious subversives, it would be hilarious.

    She says, in her second tweet, “we should listen,” but of course, what she actually means is “the Church should change.”

    Listening, dialogue, conversation… All of those mendacious words don’t remotely mean to her ilk what they mean in plain English. Because there is only one possible outcome intended: you will listen to me, the dialogue will continue indefinitely until you completely capitulate, and the conversation will conclude with you getting the last words — “OK, you win.”

