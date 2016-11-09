A reader at Muhlenberg College passes along this letter from the president of the school to faculty and students:

To the Muhlenberg Campus Community: While the final results of the national election are not yet finally in, it is clear this is one of the most historic elections in our nation’s history. Many members of my senior staff and I have received several emails from students requesting that we cancel classes today, Nov. 9. We have also received emails from other students urging that we not cancel classes. I am sensitive to the arguments of these students, both pro and con, on this issue. As Muhlenberg is, at our core, an educational institution, I am persuaded we should not cancel classes; at least not today, in the immediate wake of this election. Rather, I encourage our faculty to hold classes as scheduled but to be sensitive to the understandable feelings many members of our community — particularly our students — will be feeling in the wake of this historic election. In the days ahead, we need to make space for reflection, discussion and consideration of what has happened and the variety of thoughts and feelings that this election will have stimulated in our community, in various communities throughout our nation and, indeed, in communities around the world. There is already a session scheduled at 12:30pm in Seegers 111-112, with a faculty panel planning to discuss what happened in this election and why. We will explore with the faculty organizers how we might open this meeting up to the entire campus and/or hold other meetings in the days ahead. I encourage students who feel the need for support and counsel regarding the election to avail themselves of our counseling center, who will make room in their busy schedule to accommodate such sessions. Also, our chaplain will be available in Egner Chapel for the bulk of the day for students who want to reflect in that space and/or seek her counsel. I’m sure Rabbi Simon will also be available to our students. We are a strong and mutually-supportive community. We need to support one another in every way possible, and address our future in the most thoughtful and constructive ways possible. Thanks to all members of our community for the support we will provide one another in the days, weeks and months ahead. Sincerely,

John

Oh for heaven’s sake … really? These snowflakes wanted classes cancelled because the wrong guy won the presidential election? These grown men and women need counseling to face the headlines? Are the SJWs and their coddlers trying to make me happy that Trump won, or what?

By the way, I just ran into a working-class Hispanic immigrant friend. He’s not worried. He said, “A lot of Latino people, we know that Trump was really just saying that the immigration should be done the right way. We know he’s not really against us. Who hired all the Latinos to build his buildings? Trump. It’s not such a bad thing that he wants immigration by the rules.” For what that’s worth.

UPDATE: A reader at Rhodes College says this was emailed out from the administration:

Dear Colleagues, As many, if not all of you may already know, the results of the presidential election have generated uncertainties, confusion, fear, anxiety, and anger about what the election might mean for our community members. You can expect encountering these responses along with excitement and celebration over the coming days and weeks. During the election season, specific groups were targeted and we have particular concern for those experiencing trauma and fear around the potential impact on themselves, their families, and loved ones. We invite you to think and strategize with us how best to support our students and community during this time. We appreciate the important role of faculty – particularly at a liberal arts institution. We hope and encourage all to use your influence in supportive, responsible and responsive ways. You can anticipate that conversations, some of them difficult, will occur in your classroom, office hours, and in non-structured spaces. Please be prepared to offer space and time for these conversations. As leaders in this community we are in a position to respond to the concerns that will be expressed. While there are support structures in place in general ways for students and community members, consider yourself a viable resource. The Office of Academic Affairs is prepared to offer ongoing support to you in any way possible around these conversations with your students.

UPDATE.2: Now, Stanford:

Dear Stanford Community: At this historic moment, we have heard from students, faculty and staff, who have expressed uncertainty, anger, anxiety and/or fear following yesterday’s election. We write to reaffirm the university’s commitment to support every member of our community. The most important thing to do is to take care of yourselves and to give support to those who need it. If you want to talk, need support or have short- or long-term concerns you wish to discuss, the university has resources available to you, including our undergraduate and graduate residential staffs, Counseling & Psychological Services, Faculty/Staff Help Center, the Office for Religious Life and our community centers. There are a couple of scheduled programs today, including: “What Matters to Me and Why” – a post-election reflection, Nicole Taylor, Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Noon – 1 p.m. in the Common Room, Old Union 3rd floor Contemplative Skills for Post-Election Reflection, Dereca Blackmon, Associate Dean, Student Affairs 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Bldg. 320, Room 105 Throughout the day, our community centers will be having conversations that are open to all. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect the community to come together in additional programs, events and other gatherings that provide an opportunity to reflect on ways in which we can help shape our future.

UPDATE.3: Melting snowflakes at University of Michigan:

To All Members of the University Community: As I’m sure many of you did, I watched the election coverage late into the night, and had the opportunity to visit with students and staff at a results-watching event sponsored by the Ginsberg Center at the Michigan Union. It will take quite some time to completely absorb the results from yesterday’s election, understand the full implications, and discern the long-term impact on our university and our nation. More immediately, in the aftermath of a close and highly contentious election we continue to embrace our most important responsibility as a university community. Our responsibility is to remain committed to education, discovery and intellectual honesty – and to diversity, equity and inclusion. We are at our best when we come together to engage respectfully across our ideological differences; to support ALL who feel marginalized, threatened or unwelcome; and to pursue knowledge and understanding, as we always have, as the students, faculty and staff of the University of Michigan. There are reports of members of our community offering support to one another. Students are planning a vigil tonight on the Diag at 6 p.m. Our Center for Research on Teaching and Learning also has numerous resources available for faculty seeking help in cultivating classroom environments that are responsive to national issues. I also want to make everyone aware of some of the plans and events we have had in place for today and beyond. · Our Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy is holding a Post-Election Analysis from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today in the Weill Hall’s Annenberg Auditorium. Speakers include former U.S. Congressman John Dingell, former Ambassador Ron Weiser, and faculty members Mara Ostfeld, Betsey Stevenson and Marina Whitman. · Our History Department has organized a community discussion led by faculty and students to include historical perspectives at 6 p.m. tonight in 1014 Tisch Hall. · The Office of Student Life will provide resources and referrals for support on campus to students, faculty and staff at a location in the Michigan Union’s Willis Ward Lounge. It will be open today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. · Our Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs is offering an open space of support to help members of our community connect during open hours today. MESA’s office is in the Michigan Union, Room 2202. · Tomorrow, our Ginsberg Center and Counseling and Psychological Services office is facilitating a Post-election Dialogue: Impact, Perspective-taking, and Moving Forward. This event is part of the Student Life Professional Development Conference at 1 – 2 p.m. in the Michigan League’s Henderson Room. I know that other schools, colleges and offices across our campus are planning events as well. I thank everyone who is helping us come together and ask anyone scheduling a post election event post it on the University of Michigan Events Calendar. I hope all of us will continue to proudly embrace the opportunities before us as the students, faculty and staff of a great public research university governed by the people. Elections are often times of great change, but the values we stand for at U-M have been shaped over the course of nearly 200 years. Our mission remains as essential for society as ever: “…to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.” I look forward to working together with all of you to advance the work we do in service of the public – and to ensure that the University of Michigan will always be a welcoming place for all members of society.

UPDATE.4: Milk and cookies for the traumatized of Vanderbilt:

Dear Vanderbilt Community, Over the past year, we have discussed the commitment of the institution to support our students, faculty, and staff during situations that may be emotionally challenging. As part of the Vanderbilt family, we see this as a very important and valuable role that we must continue to play. Events may sometimes challenge your wellbeing and sense of being respected. It is very important you are aware that all of our leaders here at Vanderbilt University strongly value the many aspects of inclusion, respect, and diversity, and that we welcome the opportunity to create spaces where you can be supported. Many services and organizations play this supportive role. Ongoing discussions continue on additional steps that can be taken. The Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion remains committed to identifying ways in which we can work together to increase our awareness, our role in creating solutions, and our voice in a dialogue for greater understanding. It is important that we stand together, recognize the progress that has been made towards equality, and affirm our unwavering commitment to continued social justice. If you need affirmation and support, or just a space to experience fellowship and warmth, we encourage you to take advantage of the outstanding mental health support the university offers. For students, the new Center for Student Wellbeing (615-322-0480; https://www.vanderbilt.edu/healthydores) gives students access to a variety of special resources, and the Psychological and Counseling Center (PCC) offers triage walk-in appointments for immediate crisis from 9:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Tuesday through Friday (Mondays it opens at 8:00 A.M.), and can be reached at (615) 322-2571 or at https://medschool.vanderbilt.edu/pcc. Additionally, the Dean of Students has set up space for reflection and support on the 3rd floor of Sarratt, and in other locations such as the Black Cultural Center, International Student and Scholar Services (Student Life Center), Religious Life (located behind Branscomb), LGBTQI Life/KCPC, Women’s Center, and Project Safe. For faculty and staff, the Work/Life Connections – Employee Assistance Program is available by calling (615) 936-1327 or visiting http://healthandwellness.vanderbilt.edu/work-life. Other forms of support can be found on our website (https://www.vanderbilt.edu/equity-diversity-inclusion) under “Resources”, as well at https://www.vanderbilt.edu/healthydores/campus-resources. Let us reinforce the Vanderbilt spirit of unity, inclusion and support at this time. Continue to care and work for ideas, principles, and beliefs that you feel are important! Sincerely, George C. Hill, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and

Chief Diversity Officer

Vanderbilt University

November 9, 2016

The Dean of Harvard — the most prestigious university in the world — wants you to know you can stop by for a hug:

Dear Harvard College Students, In the time I have been a member of the Harvard College community, what I have come to most value—both in times of agreement and discord—is our capacity to work together, reason together, and empathize with each other. I know that many of you are processing the election results in different ways. While each election has winners and losers, this election has been particularly difficult and divisive. I don’t know the full spectrum of our community’s political views, but I know there are students who are worried about what this election means for themselves, their families, and their friends. I also know there are others who genuinely see this election as a moment of positive change for our country. In spite of our differences, we can only move forward as friends, neighbors, and classmates if we develop the capacity to understand and empathize with each other, and if we learn how to find common ground. Now that the election is over, I want to encourage our community to look ahead and ask ourselves what part we want to play in our country’s next chapter. I hope we will take this opportunity to come together as a community and focus on our strengths and aspirations—and how we can best support each other. Already, I have heard from colleagues that many of you are engaging in thoughtful conversations about the election results and your hopes for Harvard’s and our nation’s future. As you reflect on the results of the election, I would like to hear your thoughts. On Friday, I will be hosting an open Dean’s Office from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for any member of our student community to come speak with me. The lower door of the Tercentenary entrance of University Hall will remain open to students who wish to attend these office hours. Additionally, I am always reachable at [email protected] Others from the College are already reaching out to our student community and convening student groups and discussions. I look forward to hearing from you in the coming days. Warmly,

Dean Khurana

Being Harvard, they can’t let it rest with one dean giving out warm chocolate chip cookies. They have a second one distributing muffins:

Dear Harvard College Students, I write this note to you today following Dean Khurana’s community message. We are hearing student reactions and responses on all sides of this election. We acknowledge the diversity of opinions that exist in our community, and know that many of you feel particularly vulnerable after an election cycle where the rhetoric has been so divisive. In the days to come, we encourage you to reach out to each other to help bring our community together. The staff in the Office of Student Life are here to listen, support, and provide resources and opportunities for you to connect with each other. There are many post-election events and conversations going on in your Houses or Yards that will occur this week, starting tonight. Here are some of the events, programs, and resources available to you tonight, Wednesday, November 9:

What Does the Election Mean for US(A) – Hosted by the Harvard Foundation, 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Quincy Hall, JCR

A Conversation – Hosted by Women and Gender Studies, 7:00 p.m., Boylston Hall Basement

When is it more than just a Bad Day? – Hosted by Student Mental Health Liaisons, 8:00 p.m., Sever Hall 113

Black Lives Matter/Election Conversation – Hosted by Diversity Peer Educator Program, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Harvard Hall 201

Dark and Stormy: Reflections on Election Panel – Hosted by the Mahindra Humanities, 6:00 p.m., Emerson Hall 105

Open office hours tomorrow, Thursday, November 10:

BGLTQ Office – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., 7 Linden Street

Women’s Center – 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Canaday Hall

Office of Student Involvement – 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., University Hall Basement

Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion – 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., 7 Linden Street

I encourage you to connect with each other, with your Faculty and Resident Deans, House/Yard staff, or with those who you feel most comfortable including friends, families, the Chaplains, or a counselor in Counseling and Mental Health Services (CAMHS). Best regards,

Dean Katie O’Dair

At Berkeley — where else? — its one big group hug:

Dear Cal Students, Staff, and Faculty, We know that the results of yesterday’s election have sparked fear and concern among many in our community; in particular our immigrant and undocumented communities, Muslim, African American, Chicanx/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Asian and Pacific Islander communities, survivors of sexual assault, people with disabilities, women, and many others. We are reaching out to you with a message of support. UC Berkeley leadership remains steadfast in our values and committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students, faculty, and staff. We condemn bigotry and hatred in all forms, and hold steadfast in our commitment to equity, access, and a campus that is safe, inclusive, and welcoming to all. Various communities have organized the following community spaces and resources: A community space for undocumented students tonight at 6:30pm in Chavez Room 105.

CLSD and CLPR are hosting space at the Shorb House, 2547 Channing Way from 12pm-5pm for students to come by. Faculty and staff will be there in community with our students for support. MCC is holding a safe space for POC/Black students from 8pm-10pm this evening.

QTAP is hosting a QTOPC dinner in Anthony Hall at 6pm.

The Gender Equity Resource Center is open today, until 5pm, for those who wish for a quiet space for contemplation and community. GenEq is also hosting the following healing spaces:

Women’s Healing Space – Today, November 9th, 1pm-2:30pm

LGBTQ+ Healing Space – Today, November 9th, 2:30pm-4pm Be gentle with yourselves and take care of each other. Carol Christ, Interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Na’ilah Suad Nasir, Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Harry LeGrande, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cathy Koshland, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education Joseph Greenwell, Dean of Students William Morrow, President of the ASUC Kena Hazelwood-Carter, President of the Graduate Assembly

“Be gentle with yourselves and take care of each other.” A UNIVERSITY IS NOT A DAY CARE CENTER! While they all sit around Free Speech Plaza singing “Lesbian Seagull,” I am thisclose to opening the window and screaming, Howard Beale-like, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Word comes in from University of Colorado at Boulder that the pot brownies aren’t working:

Dear CU Boulder community: As a nation, we have just finished a particularly stressful national election cycle. I want to acknowledge that our campus is not alone in experiencing and witnessing a wide range of reactions today, from joy, to fear, to sadness, to sheer exhaustion. I’d like to share how proud I am of our entire campus community for hosting political speakers and events as well as engaging in respectful dialogue across campus during this election cycle. While we are not perfect or error-free, as a community we must remain committed to the values contained in our Colorado Creed. You may find yourself with friends, classmates or colleagues who do not share the same reactions as you. These interactions may evoke strong emotions that can quickly intensify. In some cases, you, or others close to you, may feel you are experiencing or witnessing negative treatment or more subtle forms of oppression, perhaps related to the election or perhaps because of your race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation, country of origin, political thought or other aspect of your identity. At CU Boulder, we respect and protect all of these expressions of identity on our campus. In every case, we are here to listen, engage and support one another. If you are struggling with the personal impact of this stressful time in any way, we have resources available to you. The campus provides safe spaces for discussions on identity, empowerment, intercultural competency and the impact of the election. This is a highly stressful time of year on the campus and for the nation at the end of this election. We recommend several strategies to care for yourself and to help you remain productive throughout the semester, including:

Acknowledge your feelings — check your emotional state before you engage in conversations. Are you in a space to dialogue?

Focus on tasks or events that are in your control.

Connect with friends, family, a community or a safe space to ground and support you.

Focus on the present and shift away from the future.

Monitor your social media use — check your reactions before and after taking in information and set time limits.

Opt out of unproductive conversations — pay attention to whether the discussion is going to benefit anyone or just increase stress levels.

Take care of basic needs such as eating, sleeping and drinking water. Incorporate activities that recharge and relax you.

Thank you for your engagement and investment in our national election process, and thank you for being part of our vibrant campus community, Sincerely, Philip P. DiStefano

Chancellor

UPDATE.5: Johns Hopkins University:

Dear Students, We are mindful that for many the election may have caused a great deal of distress and anxiety. I have received numerous emails calling for community gathering spaces for some students wanting to connect with each other. We have identified the spaces below for gathering throughout the day. In addition, at 7pm in the Interfaith Center, The Centers for Community, Diversity, and Inclusion, and Student Leadership & Involvement will be hosting a Restorative Justice (RJ) Healing Circle, which is an opportunity to come together and share feelings, while acknowledge the importance of healing as a community. It is important that we find time to take care of ourselves, too. Self-care may include being aware of and acknowledging our thoughts and feelings; reaching out for support from friends, family, and university resources such as the Counseling Center; taking care of ourselves physically by eating well and getting sleep; taking a break from politics and media by unplugging for a while; and engaging in healthy outlets such as exercise. I look forward to the days ahead when we come together and find ways to move forward. Until then, please to take care of yourself and each other. All my best, Terry Martinez Terry Martinez

Associate Vice Provost/Dean of Students

From the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to his vulnerable young family:

I stayed up late last night to watch the outcome of the presidential election, as I suspect many of you did. As in every election, there were winners and losers. But regardless of your political affiliation, I think all Americans agree that we would like to see America thrive in the future as a vibrant democracy and a world leader. Here in our campus community, we will continue to strive to be a lively intellectual environment that is also a welcoming and inclusive place for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends. It is only in an environment that is safe and free from harassment that our primary mission of teaching, learning, research and service can take place. We aim to express these values in practice every day. Many of our campus governance groups also recently affirmed a Campus Statement on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. I want to share it here: “Diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and innovation for UW-Madison. We value the contributions of each person and respect the profound ways their identity, culture, background, experience, status, abilities, and opinion enrich the university community. We commit ourselves to the pursuit of excellence in teaching, research, outreach, and diversity as inextricably linked goals. “The University of Wisconsin-Madison fulfills its public mission by creating a welcoming and inclusive community for people from every background—people who as students, faculty, and staff serve Wisconsin and the world.” These are ideals that we aspire to, but sometimes fail to meet. While we are taking a variety of steps to address campus climate concerns, we are a long way from becoming the community we want to be. But there is reason for hope. Nothing happens until people get involved, and we’re seeing that: Student leaders are active, working for change and raising awareness.

Faculty are more engaged than ever in campus climate issues

Our staff has implemented innovative programs to support our community. We have done much in recent years, via our Diversity Framework, and newer efforts chronicled on our campus climate site. We must continue our efforts to build a stronger, more inclusive and interconnected community here at UW that can support one another and contribute to a path forward for the nation. Close elections like we’ve just experienced can result in a range of reactions. In the coming days, I ask that people engage respectfully in debate over current events. We’re providing space for community discussions with staff on hand to listen and provide support: Thursday 9 a.m. to noon, Our Wisconsin Room B/C, Red Gym

Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Landmark Room, Union South

Friday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Northwoods Room, Union South Resources are also available through University Health Services, the Multicultural Student Center, and the LGBT Campus Center. The more inclusive, interconnected and engaged we are as a community, the stronger and more resilient we become. These efforts are a work in process. Each of us is always in the process of becoming more aware and more understanding of other perspectives. This work is never finished. But more than ever, it is vital to our campus, nation and world.

Look, I don’t care if Trump makes America great again. I would be satisfied if he simply made Americans grown-ups again.