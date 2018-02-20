This is the lede in a news story — not an op-ed, a news story — in The New York Times:

Chazzie is 11 years old. She has long, wavy hair and large, expressive eyes. She listens to Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. She really likes playing Monopoly. Chazzie was also assigned male at birth. But that, she says, isn’t what’s important. “People just, like, see me as a girl,” she said. On Sunday, Chazzie and five other transgender children and teenagers from across the country hung out in an elegant prewar apartment on the Upper West Side, ahead of their Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

Emphasis above is mine. Just like that, the paper of record substitutes a gender-ideology category for actual biological science. This is a big deal. This is damned Orwellian. Does the Times make a point of denying scientific fact to advance culture-war narratives in other areas too? Does the Science section now have to subject its stories to the PC commissar?

As usual when it comes to all things LGBT, the Times engages in advocacy journalism. But you know, if you watch the Megyn Kelly clip in the link, you’ll see that she does it too. She introduces the story by telling viewers that what they’re about to watch will “likely inspire you to be a more understanding, supportive parent.”