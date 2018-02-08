Gospel: The Syrophoenician woman asks for a healing for her daughter, but Jesus says, “It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.” She challenges him to see that his ministry extends beyond the Jews. Even Jesus is open to seeing things in a new way pic.twitter.com/IUR6MaP1os — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 8, 2018

How good of Jesus. If only St. Paul had been so humble, and realized that the slave girl he exorcised (see Acts 16) was not possessed by a demon, but, as Episcopal Bishop K.J. Schori hath taught, had a “gift of spiritual awareness.”

Here we observe the core difference between progressive Christianity and traditional Christianity. The former thinks religion is primarily about what man has to say to God; the latter thinks religion is primarily about what God has to say to man.