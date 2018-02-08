https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How good of Jesus. If only St. Paul had been so humble, and realized that the slave girl he exorcised (see Acts 16) was not possessed by a demon, but, as Episcopal Bishop K.J. Schori hath taught, had a “gift of spiritual awareness.”

Here we observe the core difference between progressive Christianity and traditional Christianity. The former thinks religion is primarily about what man has to say to God; the latter thinks religion is primarily about what God has to say to man.