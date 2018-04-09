I’d like to invite any and all you readers to come to the big TAC 15th anniversary gala in Washington on May 3. Here are the details.

Patrick Deneen is going to be the keynote speaker. Note well that those who become Silver Sponsors (or a higher level) get to attend a private VIP question-and-answer session in which Daniel Larison and I interrogate the author of Why Liberalism Failed, the hottest political book of 2018. The “liberalism” the Notre Dame political theorist criticizes is not simply the philosophy and policies of the Democratic Party, but the entire system under which we are living, which undermines, in Deneen’s view, many of the principles and practices of the virtuous life in community. This is going to be an important speech in the nation’s capital, delivered at a critical time in the Republic’s history.

This gala will not be simply about philosophical edification and having fun while doing it (there will be cocktails, aye). We’re using it to raise money for the following projects, which we hope to implement by 2020:

expand our online content and coverage so that our digital readership can grow to 40 million page views each year.

enhance the design and expand the amount of content included in TAC’s print magazine.

redesign our website to include greater functionality for video and audio content, as well as archived articles.

bring TAC writers to campuses around the country to speak on issues from foreign policy to new urbanism

On my personal honor, I swear to advocate within the organization for TAC to use the money to somehow add an edit function to comments! But you gotta come and give the money. TAC is a not-for-profit entity, so your donations are tax-deductible. We survive on your generosity. If you like what I and others do here, and you can afford to be generous, trust me, we really need your support.

It’ll be a great night. I really hope to see you there. Again, here are the details, and a form with which to buy tickets.