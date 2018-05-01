Here is a legal analysis from ADF.

Here is a key part of AB 2943:

(i) (1) “Sexual orientation change efforts” means any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation. This includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex. (2) “Sexual orientation change efforts” does not include psychotherapies that: (A) provide acceptance, support, and understanding of clients or the facilitation of clients’ coping, social support, and identity exploration and development, including sexual orientation-neutral interventions to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices; and (B) do not seek to change sexual orientation.

Do I think it possible that the State of California could come after Summit for its Christian training conferences? Yes. Is that likely? Probably not, at least not now. The point is the chilling effect. The bill seems to be focused on reparative therapy, but as Summit’s Jeff Myers says in the video, that is already banned in California. So what’s going on?

Consider this scenario. A California man presents himself to a licensed therapist, and says that he is married but experiencing intense attraction to a male co-worker. The man is a Christian, as is the therapist. The man asks the therapist to help him figure out how to manage those attractions without giving in to them, because he believes both that a) acting on homosexual desire is immoral, and b) acting on any sexual desire whose object is not his wife is immoral. The counselor agrees to help the man.

Let’s say then that the man leaves his wife for his male co-worker, divorces her and marries the man. He then files a lawsuit under California law, seeking redress against the counselor for trying to talk him out of acting on his homosexual desire. How would the therapist defend himself?

It seems to me that any therapist or pastoral counselor who in any way discouraged people from expressing transgender desires or homosexual desires would be open to charges or sanctions under state law, if this bill passes (as it seems certain to do). Where am I wrong?