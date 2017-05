Watch as Stuart Jones, a high-level acting official in the State Dept, is asked why they criticize Iranian elections but never Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/RLkKGn48Z7 — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) May 30, 2017

That is … wow. That’s something. This man is the Acting Secretary of State for Near East Affairs. To be fair to him, there is no answer that is both honest and consistent with US policy. Which tells you something about US policy.