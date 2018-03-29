Reader Brendan posts an important comment about Christianity and the Sexual Revolution:

It’s not about marriage or homosexuality. It’s about sex, period. People just don’t genuinely think sexual sins especially matter anymore. Indeed, this is the core problem. I mean, traditional/morally orthodox Christians need to face the reality that the sexual revolution (at least when it comes to straight people) is extremely popular, de facto, among almost all Christians — again, apart from the abortion issue. When it comes to sex outside marriage (not just “before” marriage in a relationship that is leading to marriage, but in or even outside of any relationship), divorce and remarriage, Christians are more or less 100% on board with the sexual revolution in terms of their behavior, and, outside of liberal Christian churches who actively and openly celebrate these changed behaviors, simply ignore the contradiction between the behavior and the traditional moral teaching — they simply turn a blind eye to it. Again, some churches celebrate the changes openly, others still endorse the traditional moral teaching while turning a blind eye to its rampant flouting, but across the board Christians have broadly and deeply embraced the sexual revolution, full stop. Virtually all Christians in the US are like this, barring outlier-ish exceptions — Protestant, Catholic, Orthodox, it doesn’t matter, the behaviors are broadly the same across the board. When that’s the context, and young people are very aware of the context (due to parents and other relatives divorcing, fornicating outside marriage, then remarrying, due to Christian peers fornicating to beat the band and so on). In this almost universal context, it becomes a very, very hard sell to young people that it’s ok for the churches to tolerate broad and deep embrace of the sexual revolution, regardless of it violating traditional Christian sexual morals, as long as we’re talking about straight people and not gay people. I think that this is a virtually impossible sell to young people apart from the small group of them who may be swayed by some kind of natural law argument (which isn’t many). It’s virtually impossible to sell that contradiction to young people in terms of accepting widespread sexual immorality among straight people but condemning any of it among gay people. Doesn’t fly, and it is perfectly understandable why it doesn’t fly with young people. The churches that want to adhere formally to the traditional Christian moral orthodoxy on sexuality (as opposed to the progressive churches who celebrate the sexual revolution) have two choices, it seems to me: 1. Extend the tolerance/”looking the other way” policy from heterosexual fornication and adultery to include same sex behaviors; 2. Clamp down on all sexual sins, whether gay or straight, by instituting stricter rules on full participation based on adherence to the traditional moral teachings (not a perfection standard, obviously, everyone sins, but a standard nonetheless). I am betting that almost all churches will take Option 1. Why? It seems to me that Option 2’s ship has sailed already — to go from a largely “look the other way” approach to a stricter approach would cause pandemonium among the overwhelming majority of the members of these churches and would lead, at a minimum, to massive schism, and likely to massive membership loss. I just don’t see very many formally traditionally moral churches taking Option 2 realistically. Keep in mind this is addressing a split within formally traditionally orthodox moral churches — not a split within bigger tent churches between progressivism (i.e., open embrace of the sex rev and changing the moral theology to match it) and traditional morals, as we have seen in many Protestant churches. This is discussing how the morally traditional churches will deal with this issue in the years ahead, and I fully expect that almost all of them will go with expanding Option 1, which almost all of them already have for heterosexual interaction with the mores of the sexual revolution, rather than the rancor of Option 2. This means that those who are morally orthodox on sexual morality will need to either (i) found new churches/parishes or (ii) stay in these churches and adopt the tolerant/”look the other way” approach themselves. No other realistic options exist, it seems to me. To me, how the BenOp intersects with this depends on the Church. Catholics and Orthodox are not going to be able to found their own churches to avoid the de facto tolerance practiced by their churches, of course, so the BenOp in these contexts is more “within” a broader church that is likely in the “look the other way” mode, whereas for Protestants it very well may mean founding new churches.

This is entirely true, and important to say. It has long been my belief that the reason same-sex marriage won so thoroughly, and so quickly (relatively speaking) is because all gays and lesbians asked for was the same thing that heterosexuals already granted themselves. I’m not talking about the legal right to marry per se; I’m talking about the belief that marriage is about nothing more than the formal contractual joining of two people who love each other into a single legal entity that may (or may not) have spiritual and moral meaning.

That is to say, marriage ceased some time ago within normative heterosexual culture to be about anything more than that as a matter of metaphysics. Don’t get me wrong: I grant that many couples who marry — gay and straight alike — view their union as having a spiritual dimension. What I’m talking about is about more than the spiritual. This essay I once wrote for TAC drills down deeper. Excerpts:

This raises a critically important question: is sex the linchpin of Christian cultural order? Is it really the case that to cast off Christian teaching on sex and sexuality is to remove the factor that gives—or gave—Christianity its power as a social force? Though he might not have put it quite that way, the eminent sociologist Philip Rieff would probably have said yes. Rieff’s landmark 1966 book The Triumph Of the Therapeutic analyzes what he calls the “deconversion” of the West from Christianity. Nearly everyone recognizes that this process has been underway since the Enlightenment, but Rieff showed that it had reached a more advanced stage than most people—least of all Christians—recognized. Rieff, who died in 2006, was an unbeliever, but he understood that religion is the key to understanding any culture. For Rieff, the essence of any and every culture can be identified by what it forbids. Each imposes a series of moral demands on its members, for the sake of serving communal purposes, and helps them cope with these demands. A culture requires a cultus—a sense of sacred order, a cosmology that roots these moral demands within a metaphysical framework. You don’t behave this way and not that way because it’s good for you; you do so because this moral vision is encoded in the nature of reality. This is the basis of natural-law theory, which has been at the heart of contemporary secular arguments against same-sex marriage (and which have persuaded no one). Rieff, writing in the 1960s, identified the sexual revolution—though he did not use that term—as a leading indicator of Christianity’s death as a culturally determinative force. In classical Christian culture, he wrote, “the rejection of sexual individualism” was “very near the center of the symbolic that has not held.” He meant that renouncing the sexual autonomy and sensuality of pagan culture was at the core of Christian culture—a culture that, crucially, did not merely renounce but redirected the erotic instinct. That the West was rapidly re-paganizing around sensuality and sexual liberation was a powerful sign of Christianity’s demise.

More:

Gay marriage signifies the final triumph of the Sexual Revolution and the dethroning of Christianity because it denies the core concept of Christian anthropology. In classical Christian teaching, the divinely sanctioned union of male and female is an icon of the relationship of Christ to His church and ultimately of God to His creation. This is why gay marriage negates Christian cosmology, from which we derive our modern concept of human rights and other fundamental goods of modernity. Whether we can keep them in the post-Christian epoch remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen whether we can keep Christianity without accepting Christian chastity. Sociologist Christian Smith’s research on what he has termed “moralistic therapeutic deism”—the feelgood, pseudo-Christianity that has supplanted the normative version of the faith in contemporary America—suggests that the task will be extremely difficult. Conservative Christians have lost the fight over gay marriage and, as we have seen, did so decades before anyone even thought same-sex marriage was a possibility. Gay-marriage proponents succeeded so quickly because they showed the public that what they were fighting for was consonant with what most post-1960s Americans already believed about the meaning of sex and marriage. The question Western Christians face now is whether or not they are going to lose Christianity altogether in this new dispensation. Too many of them think that same-sex marriage is merely a question of sexual ethics. They fail to see that gay marriage, and the concomitant collapse of marriage among poor and working-class heterosexuals, makes perfect sense given the autonomous individualism sacralized by modernity and embraced by contemporary culture—indeed, by many who call themselves Christians. They don’t grasp that Christianity, properly understood, is not a moralistic therapeutic adjunct to bourgeois individualism—a common response among American Christians, one denounced by Rieff in 2005 as “simply pathetic”—but is radically opposed to the cultural order (or disorder) that reigns today. They are fighting the culture war moralistically, not cosmologically. They have not only lost the culture, but unless they understand the nature of the fight and change their strategy to fight cosmologically, within a few generations they may also lose their religion.

Brendan’s comments amplify the point in the final paragraph.

Here are some remarks of mine on the topic, taken from The Benedict Option:

In speaking of how men and women of the early Christian era saw their bodies, historian Peter Brown says the body was embedded in a cosmic matrix in ways that made its perception of itself profoundly unlike our own. Ultimately, sex was not the expression of inner needs, lodged in the isolated body. Instead, it was seen as the pulsing, through the body, of the same energies as kept the stars alive. Whether this pulse of energy came from benevolent gods or from malevolent demons (as many radical Christians believed) sex could never be seen as a thing for the isolated human body alone. Early Christianity’s sexual teaching does not only come from the words of Christ and the Apostle Paul; more broadly, it emerges from the Bible’s anthropology. The human being bears the image of God, however tarnished by sin, and is the pinnacle of an order created and imbued with meaning by God. In that order, man has a purpose. He is meant for something, to achieve certain ends. When Paul warned the Christians of Corinth that having sex with a prostitute meant that they were joining Jesus Christ to that prostitute, he was not speaking metaphorically. Because we belong to Christ as a unity of body, mind, and soul, how we use the body and the mind sexually is a very big deal. Anything we do that falls short of perfect harmony with the will of God is sin. Sin is not merely rule breaking but failing to live in accord with the structure of reality itself. The Christian who lives in reality will not join his body to another’s outside the order God gives us. That means no sex outside the covenant through which a man and a woman seal their love exclusively through Christ. In orthodox Christian teaching, the two really do become “one flesh” in a way that transcends the symbolic. If sex is made holy through the marriage covenant, then sex within marriage is an icon of Christ’s relationship with His people, the church. It reveals the miraculous, life-giving power of spiritual communion, which occurs when a man and a woman—and only a man and a woman—give themselves to each other. That marriage could be unsexed is a total novelty in the Christian theological tradition. “The significance of sexual difference has never before been contingent upon a creature’s preferences, or upon whether or not God gave it episodically to a particular creature to have certain preferences,” writes Catholic theologian Christopher Roberts. He goes on to say that for Christians, the meaning of sexuality has always depended on its relationship to the created order and to eschatology—the ultimate end of man. “As was particularly clear, perhaps for the first time in Luther, the fact of a sexually differentiated creation is reckoned to human beings as a piece of information from God about who and what it meant to be human,” writes Roberts.

Christians — straight and gay alike — who deny the Bible’s clear teachings on sexuality (hetero and homo) ultimately deny the Bible’s authority, and even deny the created order as revealed in the Bible. The churches can capitulate either actively or passively to the Sexual Revolution, but either way it is going to mean their ruin. Philip Rieff knew this.

I heard something interesting the other day in a YouTube discussion between Jordan B. Peterson and the Orthodox icon carver Jonathan Pageau. I can’t find the link now, but when I do, I’ll post it here. At some point in the conversation, the account from Genesis 18 of Abraham entertaining angels unawares, and being blessed with miraculous fertility because he showed them hospitality, came up. Pageau contrasted this with the story of Genesis 19, when the same angels went to Sodom. In violation of the cultural law of hospitality, the angels were set upon by the men of the town, who wanted to rape them. God, of course, destroyed Sodom.

Pageau interprets these two stories as giving a symbolic lesson about sexual order. Hospitality here symbolizes the way we humans welcome the life-giving power of sex. If we do it according to the guidelines God gives us, then we will be blessed and fruitful. But if we allow sexual appetite to consume us, then we invite catastrophe.

God can, of course, redeem this catastrophe. Later in the story, Lot’s daughters get their father drunk, seduce him, and become pregnant with his sons. Some commentators see this incestuous disorder as the result of Lot’s having offered his daughters to be gang-raped by the mob in Sodom, to satisfy their lust and to protect the angels. Whatever the truth, it was through the line of Moab, one of Lot’s sons with a daughter, that King David came to be, and ultimately the Messiah.

The point here is that there are consequences for violating the created order, and God’s commands. This is something that much of the contemporary Christian world denies. To deny what the Bible teaches about the meaning of sex and sexuality is to deny what the Bible teaches about what it means to be human. There is no getting around it, though heaven knows contemporary theologians, pastors, and laypeople do their very best to try.

This is a big reason why the Benedict Option is so important for small-o orthodox Christians. At best, most of us can expect our churches to fall silent on issues related to sexuality (again: homo and hetero), because most Christians do not want to hear, much less to obey, what the Bible and the Church have to say. But these truths don’t cease to be true because they are unpopular. We are going to have to figure out how to teach our kids right from wrong in this context, which is a lot more complicated than simply teaching them doctrine. We are going to have to create communities of families committed to fidelity to these teachings. And we are going to have to accept the fact that in many cases, the religious authorities will not only not have our backs, they may indeed be shooting us in them.

I feel strongly about this because I know from personal experience how important it is to proclaim these countercultural truths to a world that doesn’t want to listen. I didn’t want to listen either at one point in my life, and very nearly paid a heavy price for it.

Those churches that assimilate the Sexual Revolution are going to die. Those that do not are going to pay a heavy price, but they will survive, because they will have been faithful.

