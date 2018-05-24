New Orleans readers (and readers who love the city): our View From Your Table maestro, James C., will be in your city this weekend, looking for a place to eat. If you were going to advise a first-time visitor to New Orleans who loves to eat where he should go, what would you say?

I doubt he’ll be on a Commander’s Palace budget, so let’s keep it real. I’m thinking he’ll have maybe three meals in the city. Help a traveler out, would you?

I was going to mention Ancora Pizza, but James C. lives in Italy, so that’s out.