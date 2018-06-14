Advanced progressive parenting, according to a writer in The New York Times (whose wife is an editor there):
And I certainly didn’t know a morning would soon come when my son, wrapped up in a bath towel — his “princess dress,” he told me — would ask if I wanted lipstick to be beautiful like Elsa … and like him.
It turns out my wife (an editor at The New York Times) has no problem coating his lips with a neutral pink, or letting him stumble around her in heels, or buying him a proper Elsa dress, with lace flecked in snowy glitter.
And me?
I’m no villain. I don’t want to kill who this child is. I don’t care what he likes, or doesn’t like. He’s an enthralled boy.
He’s three. More:
I confess, though, my reaction has shocked me. Each time I see him slip into his dress — it has Elsa’s face on the bodice — I pray that she uses her magic to zap my tongue with frostbite.
I don’t want to tell him, “Dresses are for girls,” but I’ve had the impulse to do so. I suspect other straight dads besides me feel this way.
But dad realizes, in the end, that his little child is wise and good:
I now see the power of Elsa, too. To my son the imaginary world of “Frozen” is as real and normal as, well, him wearing a dress. I envy him for that.
Overton window, people. Overton window.