If you’re in New Orleans on April 17, come see J.D. Vance and me onstage at UNO talking about faith and politics. Details:

The discussion, “Faith, Hillbillies, and American Politics: An Evening with J.D. Vance & Rod Dreher,” will begin at 6 p.m. in the Geoghegan Ball Room of the Homer L. Hitt Alumni Center at UNO’s campus, 2000 Lakeshore Dr. in New Orleans, following a reception in the Alumni Center lobby beginning at 5:15. This event is free and open to the public.

I predict that there will be a Ken Bickford sighting too. Look for the seersucker.