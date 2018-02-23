This is shocking, really shocking:

When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school. With direction from the Broward deputies who were outside, Coral Springs police soon entered the building where the shooter was. New Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, and two of those deputies and an officer from Sunrise, Florida, joined the Coral Springs police as they went into the building.

So four Broward deputies not only refused to enter the school with a live shooter in it, but they sent in Coral Springs deputies instead?! That is jaw-dropping. If true, the Broward County sheriff ought to resign at once and leave the county. What a catastrophic failure of law enforcement — worse, even, than the FBI’s failure:

A woman who knew the teenager accused of shooting 17 people to death at a Florida high school last week told the F.B.I. last month that Nikolas Cruz possessed an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, and she worried he might be “getting into a school and just shooting the place up.” “I know he’s going to explode,” the woman said in a call to the F.B.I.’s tip hotline on Jan. 5, according to a transcript of the call obtained by The New York Times. (Read the transcript.) The acting F.B.I. deputy director, David L. Bowdich, briefed congressional staff members about the call on Friday and acknowledged the F.B.I.’s failure to investigate the tip, according to a federal official. The details of the call were first reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

Do read the transcript. In it, the woman who called in that tip told the “intake specialist” at the FBI about how Cruz once chopped up a dazed but living bird on his mother’s kitchen table, in front of her, just to see what was inside of it. A psycho killer, for sure. And … nothing happened. Until he blew away 17 kids. With four Broward County deputies outside the school with guns, waiting for Coral Springs deputies to show up so they could say, “After you, gents.”