The video above is one of the most shocking and disgusting things you will ever see. It is body cam footage of a confrontation between a drunk young man, Daniel Shaver, and Mesa, Arizona police officer Philip “Mitch” Brailsford, in a hotel hallway. A jury just acquitted Brailsford of second degree murder and a lesser manslaughter charge. The judge in the case released the body cam footage today. The Washington Post describes it:

The 2016 shooting, by Philip “Mitch” Brailsford, then an officer with the Mesa Police Department, occurred after officers responded to a call about a man allegedly pointing a rifle out of a fifth-floor window at a La Quinta Inn. Inside the room, Shaver, 26, had been doing rum shots with a woman he had met earlier that day and showing off a pellet gun he used in his job in pest control. The graphic video, recorded by Brailsford’s body camera, shows Shaver and the woman exiting the hotel room and immediately complying with commands from multiple officers. The video was shown in court during the trial, but it was released to the public after jurors acquitted Shaver on Thursday. After entering the hallway, Shaver immediately puts his hands in the air and lays down on the ground while informing the officer that no one else was in the hotel room. “If you make a mistake, another mistake, there is a very severe possibility that you’re both going to get shot. Do you understand?” Sgt. Charles Langley yells before telling Shaver to “shut up.”

I urge you to watch the video. The actual shooting is just past the 4:20 moment, so if you don’t want to see it, cut the video off at that point. But please, watch it all until at least that point. It is shocking, deeply shocking, to see that police officer dressed like a soldier, and to hear the way he speaks to Shaver. You have to hear it to believe it. I cannot understand why the officer reacted this way. This young man, Shaver, was whimpering, flat on his face, begging for his life. Why couldn’t the two officers who responded go down the hall and cuff him? If you don’t watch and listen to the confrontation, you can’t understand how insane this reaction was.

What kind of threat was Daniel Shaver to those police officers? I don’t understand how the jury acquitted the cop, but assume for the sake of argument that Brailsford was not legally guilty of the charges, there is no way in hell that this confrontation had to end this way.

I don’t care what the jury said: Brailsford is morally guilty of murder. This is the kind of injustice you expect to see in a police state. It’s the kind of thing that makes ordinary people terrified of police. Shame on us. Shame!

Watch the video. Stop it at 4:20 if you don’t want to see the shooting. But watch the video. You need to see and to hear it. I have no idea what Shaver could have done differently — and yet, Officer Brailsford opened fire on him in a hotel hallway with an AR-15 rifle.