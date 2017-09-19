This Nashville college is apparently led by a quivering marshmallow:

President Randy Lowry just sent the following email to the Lipscomb community. pic.twitter.com/pMFkLpCaEw — Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) September 15, 2017

And then this Facebook post went viral out of Texas. This nut photographed it in a Hobby Lobby store:

Are we really going to have to deal with the demonization of cotton now? Really?

If the presence of cotton triggers you, guess what? You are a pluperfect idiot. And if you allow yourself to be intimidated into begging forgiveness for having displayed a cotton stalk, you make the ‘Leave Britney Alone’ Guy look like Otto von Bismarck.

Honestly, people. Honestly. This country is having a nervous breakdown.

Or maybe it’s a plot by the American Wool Council…