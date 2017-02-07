Hey readers, if you want to watch the livestream of my two Benedict Option lectures today at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, here’s the link. The first lecture is at 1pm Eastern, and is titled, “St. Benedict & the New Dark Age.” It will set out the problem facing the church, as I see it. After a short break, I’ll deliver the second lecture, titled, “Candle In A Hurricane: The Great Commission and the Benedict Option.” This lecture will refute the claims that the Ben Op calls on Christians to head for the hills and build bunkers. I will talk about how the times require a different kind of evangelism.

Tomorrow I will deliver the third lecture, about a new kind of Christian politics for a post-Christian era. That one starts at 10am Eastern.

As always, you can pre-order the book, which drops on March 14.