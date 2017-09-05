Hey, readers, a few months ago the Evangelical pastor and podcaster Mike Cosper invited me to record a podcast with him about The Benedict Option. It is finally posted today! Here is a link.

It was gratifying to see this on Twitter:

Deeply moved by this. Much to chew on and making me reconsider my opinion of @roddreher https://t.co/yLQxt7lT8a — Jonah Sage (@jonahsage) September 5, 2017

I hope you’ll check the podcast out. And by the way, comments-approving etc. is going to be haphazard for the next few days. I’m headed out later today for Nashville. I’ll be giving a talk about the Ben Op, and one about Dante (it’s sold out). I have a very full schedule as the guest of The Trinity Forum, so unfortunately no time for meet-ups. My Thursday night talk on Dante will be livestreamed here, at 7:30 Eastern.