A Catholic parish in Brazil observed Easter Mass by having the Holy Eucharist buzzed into the church carried by a drone. Seriously, this is a thing that happened. Straight out of Fellini’s La Dolce Vita! “Look, it’s Jesus!”
Behold, The Drone Eucharist
Brazil, Roman Catholicism, drone Eucharist
