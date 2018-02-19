Robert W. Merry, editor of The American Conservative since November 2016, announced to the TAC Board that he will step down from his post effective June 15. Merry was lured from his retirement to assume the TAC editorship at a time of need, and he made it clear from the beginning that his tenure would be relatively brief. He plans to return to his primary residence in the Pacific Northwest and resume writing books on American history and politics.

Merry has been asked by TAC management to spearhead an effort to find a new editor, and he will head a search committee charged with that task. Those interested should send a cover letter and résumé to: [email protected]