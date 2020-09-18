Why Do People Move to the Suburbs?

And what are 'the suburbs,' anyway?

A tweet from earlier today by Will Stancil, a researcher at the University of Minnesota’s Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity, has blown up on “urbanist Twitter”:

Dear urbanist Twitter: People move to the suburbs because they want to live in a suburban environment, not because they're priced out of cities. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) September 18, 2020

There are obviously a wide variety of reasons why people move to the suburbs, and there are data points that suggest both a “return to the city” as well as the enduring popularity of suburbia. The suburbs themselves have evolved, with some deeply urbanized, some poor, and many extremely diverse, a transformation that many do not quite grasp.

Richard Florida: so uh did you hear suburbs are diverse now 13 counties in Maryland and Northern Virginia: [slurping bubble tea while eating a pupusa wrapped in injera bread] wow you don't sayhttps://t.co/bXqFcGBHAV — dan reed 🦀 (@justupthepike) November 8, 2019

The evolution of suburbia, as well as the growing popularity of mixed-use projects and New Urbanist-style developments, makes it difficult to pinpoint what “leaving the city for the suburbs” even means, in many cases. Open thread here: we’d like your thoughts on Stancil’s assertion. Open thread.

