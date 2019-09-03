Last spring, the wide outcry at the fire at the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris seemed to indicate that many people care about the West’s cultural inheritance from Christendom. Yet with so many Christian traditions threatened by both architectural and religious decay, is there hope for civilization? The French government has insisted it will rebuild, but will it be restored in a way that respects the cathedral’s Christian and Western heritage?

This month in New York City, TAC’s editors will join University of Notre Dame Professor of Architecture Duncan G. Stroik, National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty, author of My Father Left Me Ireland, and TAC‘s senior editor Rod Dreher in a wide-ranging discussion of this watershed moment for Notre Dame, Western civilization, and more.

Register now for this special September 17 evening on “Till We Have Rebuilt Notre Dame: A Conversation on the Future of Architecture, Faith, and Civilization in the West.” Seats are limited, and you won’t want to miss this all-star lineup.

About the speakers:

Duncan G. Stroik is a practicing architect, author, and Professor of Architecture at the University of Notre Dame. His award-winning work includes the Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity Chapel in Santa Paula, California, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A frequent lecturer on sacred architecture and the classical tradition, Stroik authored The Church Building as a Sacred Place: Beauty, Transcendence and the Eternal and is the founding editor of Sacred Architecture Journal. Professor Stroik is the 2016 winner of the Arthur Ross Award.

Rod Dreher, The American Conservative’s senior editor writes about social and cultural conservatism, with a particular interest in religion in the public square. He has written and served as editor for the New York Post, National Review, Dallas Morning News, and other publications. He is the author of four books, Crunchy Cons, The Little Way of Ruthie Leming, How Dante Can Save Your Life and The Benedict Option.

Michael Brendan Dougherty is a senior writer at National Review and the author of My Father Left Me Ireland.

Event Information:

Cocktail Reception: 6-7 pm

Program: 7-8 pm

Location: Church of Saint Agnes, 143 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017.