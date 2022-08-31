fbpx
This Blog Has A Guerrilla Comments Section

Former commenters frustrated by the new format take action
Aug 31, 2022 2:49 PM

Just got this e-mail from a regular on this blog's old comments section:

Several of us have gotten together to start up a discord server in place of the former comment section. I understand if this is too much a conflict of interest for you to be involved in!  But if you could pass the word to at least some of the old regulars we’d appreciate it:
hey join me on Discord! Invite expires in 7 days. https://discord.gg/PtkqKjxp

Happy to spread the word. Go to it! I have no control over it, but it exists.

