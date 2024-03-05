Politics
Super Tuesday: Trump Wins MN
State of the Union: Early returns show a significant “uncommitted” protest vote against President Biden.
This is a developing story.
With 4 percent of the vote in, the Associated Press called Minnesota’s Super Tuesday for the former President Donald Trump around 9:30 p.m. Eastern. At that time, Trump held about 75 percent of the vote.
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
President Joe Biden also won his contest, but the early returns showed a large protest vote for “uncommitted.”
The February 26 Michigan primary saw 13 percent of voters choose “uncommitted” over Biden to register displeasure with his handling of the Gaza war. Like Michigan, Minnesota has a sizable Muslim population.
Comments