Super Tuesday: Trump Wins MN

This is a developing story.

With 4 percent of the vote in, the Associated Press called Minnesota’s Super Tuesday for the former President Donald Trump around 9:30 p.m. Eastern. At that time, Trump held about 75 percent of the vote.

President Joe Biden also won his contest, but the early returns showed a large protest vote for “uncommitted.”

Uncommitted climbing to 20% in Minnesota. Biden’s got gigantic problems. pic.twitter.com/t3HNx3eKCv — Max Rymer (@maxrrymer) March 6, 2024

The February 26 Michigan primary saw 13 percent of voters choose “uncommitted” over Biden to register displeasure with his handling of the Gaza war. Like Michigan, Minnesota has a sizable Muslim population.