More On Evangelicalism

Here's a follow-up to my post the other day about why Evangelicals are second-class citizens in the Conservasphere's leadership. Before I post more emails from readers, here's a quote from Evangelical chronicler Aaron Renn's most recently newsletter, about "the vibe shift" -- that is, how times are changing. Renn writes:

There’s also the slow decline and decay of Baby Boomer-centric institutions, along with a slow generational turnover that is now actually starting to happen. Observers I talked to in the evangelical world, for example, suggest that most organizations are doubling down on what they’ve been doing, even though it’s obvious the old patterns are not going to work going forward.

That observation reminded me of something that an Evangelical pastor friend has been telling me. I asked him to respond to it for this blog. He writes:

There is a lot to say here. I will keep it narrow and focused. I will tell you my experience as a Baptist in Alabama when it comes to ministers being accused of sexual abuse. Alabama Baptists have prided themselves on local autonomy of individual churches. It's in our life blood to consider our ecclesiology intimately connected to our ontological and theological libertarian notion of the priesthood of all believers. This means that Baptists, by and large, are loosely connected through associations and conventions. So when you hear the idea that the executive committee of the SBC wants to create an exhaustive national online roll of sexual predators who were in Baptist ministry, most churches balk.

I always say that it's super difficult to weed out sin in a congregational style denomination than even the Catholic (top down authority structure) church because it's so organic and decentralized. I am not saying that's good or bad at the moment. When it works, the Cooperative Program theory of association is incredible, but it only works when it aligns with shared narratives on a wider scale in and within the culture of the church, and the zeitgeist of the society the church is in and within.

What is happening now is that the Boomers were the last generation to get schooled on what it meant to be Baptist. Sunday schools and Discipleship training (Sunday night classes) gave way to small groups that focus on building relationships and not theological/historical training. Also, understanding the importance of local church membership is now diminished. Being a church member meant that an individual had to adhere to certain ideas and ethical guidelines. Has that been abused and has the good ol' boy network been a reason for sweeping sexual allegations under the rug? Of course -- but even in arguing for that one has to assume how the system should work based on historical and theological assumptions.

Now what you have is people uncovering problems and having little or no system to deal with it, and no adherence to historical or ecclesiastical reasons on why to even bother. So instead of dealing with that, Alabama Baptists now are by and large just losing whatever identity they have in the wake of bigger and larger nondenominational Evangelical megachurches. The only thing holding the traditional mainline Baptists in Alabama together are older people who have money to fund the system built on generations who knew what they were and what mission God put them on.