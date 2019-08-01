Yesterday the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a clear sign that their interest in diplomacy has always been phony:

The Trump administration took the unusual step on Wednesday of placing sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, essentially cutting off the clearest avenue for talks with Iran by punishing the man who negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement. Senior administration officials described the foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif — an American-educated diplomat who is well connected throughout the United States — as the “propaganda arm” of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Like the sanctions on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the sanctions on Zarif achieve nothing except to deepen distrust between the U.S. and Iran. The administration had been threatening to sanction Zarif earlier in the summer, but had not acted on that threat until this week. When the idea of sanctioning Zarif first came up, it was met with widespread ridicule because it would make a diplomatic resolution essentially impossible. One has to assume that closing the door to diplomacy is the reason why the administration has now done it. In theory, placing sanctions on Zarif might make it more difficult for other governments to meet with him, but since almost all other governments reject the administration’s Iran policy this will probably be ignored in practice. That will just reinforce how isolated the U.S. is and how few other countries agree with the administration’s obsession.

Sanctioning another country’s foreign minister is mostly just an act of spite and petulance. As insulting as it is, it does not really hurt the other government, and it shuts off diplomacy as a real option for the foreseeable future. The administration’s reasoning behind imposing the sanctions is absurd as usual. Pompeo referred in his announcement to Zarif as the regime’s “chief apologist.” He meant this as an insult, but this is usually the job description of a country’s foreign minister. Anyone that held Zarif’s title would be doing more or less the same thing he does. They are sanctioning Iran’s foreign minister because he has been doing his job a little too well. Iranian President Rouhani dismissed the move as “childish behavior,” which was a gentle way of saying that it was incredibly stupid.

Iran hawks can’t make up their mind about Zarif. Sometimes he is a powerless messenger who isn’t worth engaging, and sometimes he is a major player in the regime who deserves punitive sanctions. The new administration line combines both in the stupidest possible way by saying that Zarif isn’t important enough to engage and so the sanctions on him won’t interfere with diplomacy:

Asked how blacklisting Iran’s top diplomat squared with Trump’s plea for negotiations, the senior administration official said the White House does not consider Zarif “to be our primary point of contact” or an authoritative negotiator.

If the administration won’t talk to Zarif, there is no one else for them to talk to, and their refusal to deal with him confirms that they have no intention of negotiating with Iran about anything. It has been fairly obvious for a long time that Trump’s offers to talk have been made in bad faith, and that is certainly how they have been received. Designating Zarif just underscores that this administration loathes diplomacy and has no interest in engaging in it seriously.