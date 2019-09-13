Inside the wide open race to succeed John Bolton. Curt Mills reports on the possible replacements for Bolton and identifies which ones are most likely to get the job.

The U.S.-backed Saudi coalition can’t agree on why it’s bombing Yemen. Shireen Al-Adeimi comments on the rift that has opened up between the UAE and southern separatists on one side and the Saudi-backed Hadi government on the other.

The catastrophic tenure of John Bolton. Joe Cirincione considers how much damage Bolton did during his brief time as National Security Advisor.