Maximum pressure is failing. Nicholas Miller refutes Mike Pompeo’s defense of the Trump administration’s Iran policy.

U.S. sanctions are killing cancer patients in Iran. Abbas Kebriaeezadeh explains how U.S. sanctions are preventing sick Iranians from obtaining the medicine they need to live.

How Voice of America Persian became a Trump administration P.R. machine. Jordan Michael Smith reports on the transformation of the network into a pro-Trump, pro-MEK propaganda outlet.