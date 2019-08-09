Don’t underestimate Iran’s ability to fight a bloody war. Pouya Alimagham refutes hawkish claims that war with Iran would be short and easy.

Future of aid work at risk in Iran due to U.S. sanctions. The Norwegian Refugee Council warns that U.S. sanctions are preventing payments to provide humanitarian aid to refugees and victims of the flooding disaster.

More sanctions will only hurt the Venezuelan people. Michael Shifter comments on the Trump administration’s escalation of the economic war.