Expert letter on deescalating with Iran. A letter from the National Iranian American Council outlines the actions that the U.S. can take to deescalate the impasse between Washington and Tehran.

Trump’s NSC blocks Swiss effort to ease humanitarian trade. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj reports that the National Security Council is preventing a Swiss humanitarian trade channel from operating.

Sanctioning Zarif further undermines U.S. diplomatic credibility. Robert Hunter explains how sanctioning Iran’s foreign minister is harmful to U.S. diplomacy.