Pompeo is misrepresenting the Bible to gin up war with Iran. Bonnie Kristian dissects Mike Pompeo’s abuse of Scripture in his speech to Christians United for Israel (CUFI).

Trump traded an imperfect nuclear deal with Iran for a no-win standoff. Judah Grunstein reviews the results of Trump’s Iran policy.

Washington and Tehran are on a collision course. Bessma Momani explains how the U.S. and Iran have reached the current impasse.