Sanctions: Trump’s cruel substitute for an actual Iran policy. Barbara Slavin criticizes Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign and looks at the effects of sanctions on the civilian population in Iran and elsewhere.

Yemeni-Americans fight devastating travel ban. Afrah Nasser reports on the ongoing hardships and separations caused by the cruel travel ban.

Saudi Arabia is running out of friends. David Wearing comments on the deteriorating support for the kingdom in the U.S. and Britain.