Radhya Almutawakel. Bernie Sanders profiles the Yemeni human rights activist and co-founder of Mwatana as one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People.

Saudi Arabia’s true reformers are behind bars. Sam Hamad comments on the detention on trumped-up charges of Saudi activists, including Loujain al-Hathloul.

Iranian bankers fear IRGC terrorism designation dooms vital financial reforms. Maziar Motamedi reports on concerns that the Trump administration’s IRGC designation will prevent Iran from adopting international standards on money laundering and terrorism financing.