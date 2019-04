The weak suffer what they must. Afrah Nasser describes the appalling conditions in Yemen created by the war.

Trump policy to blame for poor U.S. response to Iranian floods. Brian O’Toole faults the Trump administration’s overall “maximum pressure” approach to Iran for its lack of a response to the natural disaster.

“I know you’re a terrorist, but what am I?” Borzou Daragahi comments on Trump’s decision to put the IRGC on the foreign terrorist organization list.