Four years on, the Yemen war remains Saudi Arabia’s albatross. Bruce Riedel reviews four years of the Saudi coalition’s failed war and the devastating consequences it has had for the people of Yemen.

Hunger stalks Yemen’s remote villages after four years of war. Reuters reports on the increasingly severe conditions for people in Yemen.

It is time for the U.S. to downgrade its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Steven Metz makes the case for reducing U.S. support for the Saudis.