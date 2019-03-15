The amnesia of the foreign policy establishment. John Glaser notes that few defenses of the “liberal international order” acknowledge repeated violations of international law in the years before Trump.

The Saudi lie. Madawi al-Rasheed criticizes the ridiculously positive coverage that Mohammed bin Salman has received in the West, and reviews the crown prince’s real record of repression and abuse.

Why Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaigns are failing. Steven Metz explains why the administration’s North Korea and Iran policies won’t work.