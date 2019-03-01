The Army’s Iraq war history: truth-telling or myth-making? Mark Perry reviews the U.S. Army’s official history of the Iraq war.

Will Iran’s hard-liners push Europe back into the arms of Trump? Maysam Behravesh comments on the U.S.-European rift over the “special purpose vehicle” and explains the need for Iran to take corresponding steps to keep Europe on board.

How the Emiratis are poaching our spies, legally. Saul Anuzis describes the UAE’s recruitment of former NSA hackers to carry out their own spying, including spying on American citizens.