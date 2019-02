Under the Boot. Lyle Jeremy Rubin writes a withering takedown of Max Boot and his new book.

The massacre Trump’s Venezuela envoy wants us to forget. Ishaan Tharoor reviews the history of the El Mozoto massacre in El Salvador and Elliott Abrams’ role in covering it up as part of the Reagan administration.

Netanyahu’s “war” comment wasn’t an accident. Zev Chafets comments on Netanyahu’s “war with Iran” rhetoric at this week’s Warsaw conference.