Saudi Arabia and the UAE are starving Yemenis to death. Radhya Almutawakel and Abdulrasheed Alfaqih detail the crimes of the Saudi coalition against Yemeni civilians.

“There is an American imprint on every single civilian death inside Yemen.” Lara Seligman interviews Sen. Chris Murphy about the war on Yemen and the effort in Congress to end U.S. involvement in it.

Saudi Arabia ignores the Trump administration on Yemen. Bruce Riedel comments on the Saudi coalition’s escalation following U.S. calls for a ceasefire.

Helping Iranians to leads normal lives. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj observes that “ordinary Iranians are struggling to answer the question of why sanctions are being re-imposed and why they must suffer.”

The troika of absurdity. Andrew Bacevich ridicules John Bolton’s “troika of tyranny” speech in Miami as a cynical political stunt.