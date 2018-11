Yemeni girl who turned world’s eyes to famine is dead. Declan Walsh reports on the death of seven-year old Amal Hussain.

A Yemen ceasefire? Believe it when you see it. Michael Horton reports on the Saudi coalition’s plan to starve the country into submission.

Strangulation of Persia: why Trump’s Iran policy will backfire. Sina Azodi warns that the effort to strangle Iran’s economy could blow in the Trump administration’s face.