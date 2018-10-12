Congress is forcing a confrontation with Saudi Arabia. Mohamad Bazzi comments on Congress’ response to the Saudi government’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi forensic expert is among the 15 named by Turkey in Khashoggi case. The Washington Post reports on the alleged role of Salah Muhammed al-Tubaigy in the Khashoggi murder.

How would the U.S. cope if it lost the next war? Steven Metz continues his discussion of how the U.S. might lose future wars and what the possible effects of defeat might be.

What is a rogue state? Paul Pillar considers what the label means and which states deserve to be described this way.