Yemen’s Hodeidah offensive: once avoidable, now imminent. Peter Salisbury warns that the offensive will worsen Yemen’s already severe humanitarian crisis and makes recommendations for reining in all parties to the conflict.

Grading the Pompeo certification. Larry Lewis analyzes the claims Secretary Pompeo made in his bogus certification that the Saudis and Emiratis were meeting the conditions set by Congress.

The books the Trump administration should read to understand Iran. Holly Dagres puts together a list of book recommendations on Iranian history and culture from leading experts.