“The Trump administration is defying and lying to Congress.” Oxfam responds to Secretary Pompeo’s lies about Yemen.

An unending U.S. war in Syria. Paul Pillar criticizes the absurd Trump administration policy of staying in Syria indefinitely to oppose Iranian influence.

America was never an honest broker. Dalia Hatuqa describes Trump’s treatment of Palestinians as “clarifying moment” because it represents the “logical conclusion” of U.S. policy.