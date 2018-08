Hidden wounds of Yemen’s war. Shuaib Almosawa explains the causes of Yemen’s deepening poverty and humanitarian crisis.

Why misery is being weaponized in war. Frank Giustra and Robert Malley comment on the use of starvation and other crimes against civilians in Yemen, Myanmar, and elsewhere.

Saudi coalition investigations lack credibility, leave victims without redress. Human Rights Watch reports on the appalling record of the coalition’s Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT)