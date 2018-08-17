America’s Gulf “allies” are making the world a more dangerous place. Kate Kizer ties together the reckless and destructive behavior of U.S. Gulf clients.

Saudis try to spin the optics of dead schoolchildren. Michael Horton observes that the “price of America’s and Britain’s complicity with the Saudi government is mounting” in the wake of the coalition school bus massacre in Yemen.

Why Iran won’t negotiate with Trump. Mehdy Shaddel explains the Iranian government’s reasons for refusing any more talks with the U.S.

Saudi Arabia’s problem: capital flight. Karen Young reports on the kingdom’s stalled reforms and worsening economic woes.