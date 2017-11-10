Will the backlash against MBS’ purge begin in the military? Michael Horton reports on the possible consequences of the decision to arrest Mutaib bin Abdullah, who was until this week the head of the Saudi National Guard.

Saudi Arabia, wellspring of regional instability. Paul Pillar reviews the destabilizing actions taken by the Saudi government at home and abroad over the last few years.

Saudi Arabia’s blockade could starve sick children in Yemen. The Washington Post editors condemn the tightening of the coalition blockade of Yemen.

Top U.S. diplomat blasts administration for “decapitation” of State Department leadership. Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian reports on the American Foreign Service Association president’s criticism of the depletion of the department’s ranks.