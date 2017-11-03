Hezbollah is not a threat to America. Sharmine Narwani objects to the latest round of threat inflation.

NGOs back end to America’s undeclared war in Yemen. Derek Davison reports on the broad support for ending U.S. support for the war on Yemen from more than five dozen NGOs.

Iraq is not Iran’s puppet. Renad Mansour challenges the idea that the Iraqi government can be reduced to nothing more than a pawn of Tehran.

The war on terrorism as imperial policing. Joshua Rovner compares U.S. counter-terrorist tactics to British air policing from the interwar period.