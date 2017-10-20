McCain’s tired dogma. Andrew Bacevich responds to John McCain’s Liberty Medal speech.

Yemen’s humanitarian nightmare. Asher Orkaby reviews the origins of the war on Yemen and details the cause and extent of the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

McMaster and Pompeo are given a heroes’ welcome at hawkish think tank. Curt Mills reports on the enthusiastic reception of hard-line comments from the National Security Advisor and CIA Director.

Internal rivalries crippled the Iraqi Kurds. Hannes Cerny describes how rivalries between different Kurdish parties and leaders led to the backlash against the referendum and the fall of Kirkuk.