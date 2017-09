Haley debuts Trump’s case for ending Iran nuke deal. Kelley Vlahos reports on Nikki Haley’s AEI speech.

Haley’s dishonest speech about the Iran nuclear agreement. Paul Pillar counters Haley’s false and misleading claims.

Haley’s “alternative facts” on Iran. Emma Ashford finds the many flaws in Haley’s speech.

Why did the Holocaust Museum cancel its Syria study? Jesse Singal reviews the controversy over a suppressed study of possible effects of U.S. intervention.